Paul E. Sheaffer, age 88, of Carlisle, passed away Monday March 9, 2020 at home. Paul was born December 7, 1931 in Carlisle. Paul was a farmer for his dad, drove truck for Clouse Trucking and retired from Carlisle Cement Products at the age of 80. The most beloved thing to Paul was watching his grandchildren play sports and never missed an event.

Surviving are his sons, Dennis P. Sheaffer, Carlisle; Daryl J. Sheaffer, Carlisle; grandsons, Zachary Paul Sheaffer and wife, Haley, Philadelphia and Jacob Richard Sheaffer, Carlisle; sisters, Ruth Hoy and husband, Charles, Carlisle and Mary Ilgenfritz, Indiana and brother, Rev. Streling Sheaffer and wife, Evelyn, Boiling Springs.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lois M. (Diddia) Sheaffer and several brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1pm on Friday March 13, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. Interment will follow at Letort Cemetery.

