Paul E. Hock

August 10, 1941- October 26, 2022

Paul E. Hock, 81, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center.

He was born August 10, 1941, in Newville to the late Joseph P. and Fay W. (Kessler) Hock. Paul was the widower of Mary F. (Barrick) Hock who passed in January of 1997.

Paul was a 1961 graduate of Carlisle High School. Some of the trophy cases that are still in the school were built by Paul and his classmates during shop class. Paul retired after 48 years of employment in the millwork industry. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and gardening. Paul was a car lover; he was especially fond of his corvette. Family was always the most important part of Paul's life and he cherished all the time he was able to spend with his family.

Paul is survived by three children, Tammy J. (husband Kerry) Wagner of Carlisle, Thomas J. Hock of Carlisle, and Tonya (husband Kevin) Warren of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Tyler Kutz of Wormleysburg and Tim Kenyon of Boiling Springs; two great-grandchildren, Meadow Kutz and Camden Kenyon; one brother, Richard L. (wife Rhonda) Hock of Dillsburg; and one sister, Vickie L. Kuhn of Carlisle.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Paul to Residential Hospice and Home Health, 100 Sterling Pkwy #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.