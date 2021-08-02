Paul E Capehart

Paul Eugene Capehart, 83, of Carlisle, PA, passed away at UPMC Harrisburg on July 30, 2021. He was born on November 11, 1937, in Clinton, Oklahoma to the late Ozestor and Vesta (Stewart) Capehart.

Paul proudly served our country in the Air Force. Paul received his master's degree in business education and then retired from Redland High School where he taught for 37 years. He was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God, lifelong member of Amvets post 274 of Carlisle, Carlisle Masonic lodge 280, and Elks Lodge BPOE 578. He loved to spend time golfing, refinishing furniture, collecting items, and had a love for history.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Terry Tidd of Carlisle, Linda (Ron) Cheskey of Carlisle, and Randy (Angie) Heishman of Carlisle. He is also survived by siblings Earl Capehart of Gardenville, NV and Edna Coey of Modesto, CA; seven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan Capehart and his second wife Dona Heishman Capehart.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.