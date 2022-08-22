Paul C. Runk

November 03, 1966- August 19, 2022

Paul C. Runk, age 55, of Newville, PA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. He was born November 3, 1966, in Carlisle, PA to the late Earl R. and Dixie L. (Blazer) Runk.

Paul was Black Top Operator with Hempt Brothers in Camp Hill, PA and was formally employed as a Manager with Jiffy Lube. He was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years Selena K. (Angevine) Runk; sister Paulette C. Runk of Carlisle, PA, and brother Michael A. Runk and his wife Rebecca of Red Lion, PA. Paul is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00AM until service time. Interment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Great Hope Baptist Church, 110 Fern Ave, Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.