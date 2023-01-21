 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul C. Beierschmitt

Paul C. Beierschmitt

January 22, 1951- January 12, 2023

Paul C. Beierschmitt, 71, of Carlisle, passed away on January 12, 2023, at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill. He was born on January 22, 1951, in Heidelberg, Germany and was a son of the late LTC (Ret) Robert J. Beierschmitt, US Army and Martha J. (Kelley) Beierschmitt. Paul graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1969 and attended Santa Fe College in New Mexico. Paul retired from the US Navy as a PN1 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at the Navy Sea Logistics for many years at the Mechanicsburg Naval Supply Depot. Paul formerly attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting. He is survived by two brothers, Peter F. Beierschmitt of Watauga, TX and Philip M. Beierschmitt of Carlisle and one sister, Betsy Beebe of St. Louis, MO, two nieces and three nephews. A visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Donald Bender officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in North Middleton Twp. with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard. A luncheon will follow the interment at St. Patrick Catholic Church Activity Center, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle. www.EwingBrothers.com.

