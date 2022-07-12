 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pattie L. Hoover

Pattie L. Hoover

February 05, 1959- July 10, 2022

Patti L. (Armolt) Hoover, 63, of Carlisle, wife of Garry, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Glenn Yohn officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Viewings will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A complete obituary is available at www.Since1853.com.

