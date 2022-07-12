Patti L. Hoover

Patti L. (Armolt) Hoover, 63, of Carlisle, wife of Garry, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Glenn Yohn officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Viewings will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A complete obituary is available at www.Since1853.com.