She was married to Gary Dean Kushto, and was a loving and dedicated mother and wife. As a girl she enjoyed ice skating on the Huntsdale fish hatchery bass ponds, roller skating, dancing, and did her best to usher in the era of rock and roll. Throughout her life she would return with her boys to Huntsdale to enjoy chicken-corn soup, BBQ, and homemade ice cream at the Penn Township Fireman's Festival every August. Patti retired from working at the Cumberland County Nursing home, and was a long-time employee of the MJ Mall Cinemas. Patti was very fond of children and would often use some of her own money to cover the cost of the childrens' treats if they came up short at the concession stand. As a lifelong resident of Carlisle, she was also known to support children's organizations around the area.