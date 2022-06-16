Patsy Moore

Pat began her schooling in Carlisle but would transfer to Cumberland Valley High School when it opened in 1954. As a young lady, she'd work at her family's truck stop, or on their New Kingstown farm. In the corporate world, Pat would spend 20 years with Delta Dental before retiring as a receptionist in 2017. She and her late husband, Charlie, were a beautiful example of what a loving and healthy marriage should entail, and the two would attend Trinity United Methodist Church, New Kingstown, for many years. Whether it was at work or at home, Patty cared for and loved all those around her, making each person she'd meet feel special. She enjoyed cooking for her family and joining the Markles for their monthly family breakfast. Upon retirement, she would stay in touch with her Delta Dental family, meeting for lunch and remaining close. Her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother and great-grandmother, watching the kids grow and supporting them in all they did. The family finds comfort in knowing she's been reunited with the love of her life, but they'll miss her gentle and nurturing way here on earth. Quite simply, Pat was an angel - we love you "a bushel and a peck."