Patsy E. Lichtenberger

Patsy Elizabeth Lichtenberger, 83, of Carlisle went to be with her Lord Sunday December 5, 2021. She was born on her family's farm outside of Carlisle on June 6, 1938, to the late Jacob P and Pearl Alma Deitch.

Patsy graduated from Boiling Springs High School and worked at the Penn State Dickinson School of Law Library. Patsy's faith in Christ was the foundation of her life. As a young adult she was active as a Sunday school teacher and youth leader. She and her late husband John were founding members of the West Shore Free Church in Mechanicsburg. Nothing gave Patsy more delight than sharing time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for her kind, gentle spirit and she was a friend to everyone.

Patsy is survived by her daughter Brenda (husband Don) Waardenburg, and grandsons Jacob Waardenburg, Alexander Waardenburg (wife Tiffany), granddaughter Anna Barry (Husband Charles) and 5 great grandchildren Chloe, Melissa, Allison, Tice and Ezekiel. She is also survived by two sisters Geraldine Woodall and Jean Heishman. She is preceded in death by her husband John R. Lichtenberger and three brothers, Lee, Marlin and Melvin Deitch.

A memorial service will be held in January.