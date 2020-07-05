× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick Timothy Leonard, of Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 29, 2020. He was born October 29, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio. Patrick studied Journalism at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and was a retiree of the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot where he was Division Supervisor for the underwater and ammunition unit.

Patrick was a lifelong learner and deep thinker known to inspire those closest to him to think critically and engage in respectful discourse on topics of life including politics, religion and current events. He was an avid reader with an incredible memory who once got to the qualifying round to be a contestant on Jeopardy but happened to miss the call back to go on the show.

He had a passion for his Cleveland birthplace and was a devout sports fan of the Indians and Browns. He played slow-pitch softball for over 20 years. He enjoyed a good movie, was an incredible cook and looked forward to family holiday gatherings to showcase his remarkable meals. Patrick had an eclectic taste in music with an extensive vinyl collection and attended many concerts throughout his years.

He was married to his late wife of 33 years, Marlene, and was known to cherish every moment he had with her and their daughter, Antonia ("Toni").