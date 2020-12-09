Patrick Q. Spiese, 78, of 339 C. St. Carlisle, PA passed away on December 8, 2020 at the Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Kaye Beecher Spiese. Born in Columbia, PA he was the son of the late Albert L. Spiese, Sr. and Hilda Ember Spiese.

Patrick was a retired English teacher and has taught at the Loysville Youth Development Center of West Perry School District. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle. He was a former coordinator of the Columbia Playground Association and a member of Elks Lodge #0578 in Carlisle. Patrick proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam War.

Surviving besides his wife are Sons: David P. husband of Nicole Spiese of Telford, PA and Micah T. Spiese of Aurora, Colorado and Grandson: Vincent D. Spiese. Also surviving are Sisters: Geraldine E. Spiese of Hatfield, PA and Rose M. Spiese of Lancaster, PA and a Brother, Richard Spiese of Long Beach, CA. He was preceded in death by the following Siblings: Herbert, Hilda, Albert, Nathan, Kenneth, John, Grace, James and Gwen.

Private Graveside Services will be held for the family in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors by Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard and Vet 21 Gun Salute.