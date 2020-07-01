Patrick Louis Del Duca

Patrick was partner at the international law firm, Zuber Lawler & Del Duca. He followed in the footsteps of his late father, Louis Del Duca, a renowned professor of international law at Penn State Dickinson Law, and his mother, Frances Del Duca, who was among those who blazed the trail for women attorneys and who has been deeply committed to civic and charitable causes.

Patrick grew up in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, graduating as the Class Valedictorian of Carlisle High School in 1975. He went on to graduate from Harvard College and Harvard Law School, later serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Alfred T. Goodwin of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, as well as Justice Antonio La Pergola of Italy’s Corte Costituzionale. Patrick earned a Rotary Scholarship to obtain an advanced degree from Université de Lyon II, Faculté de Sciences Économiques in Lyon, France, as well as a Fulbright Fellowship to spend time in Italy, where he began and later earned both a Ph.D in law at the European University Institute in Florence and an Italian law degree from the Universita di Bologna. Patrick practiced commercial and international law at several high profile U.S. law firms before joining Zuber Lawler in 2008.