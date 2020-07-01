Patrick Louis Del Duca, a leading practitioner and scholar in public and private international law, died on May 28, 2020 with his wife Maria-Grazia by his side after a valiant fight against cancer.
Patrick was partner at the international law firm, Zuber Lawler & Del Duca. He followed in the footsteps of his late father, Louis Del Duca, a renowned professor of international law at Penn State Dickinson Law, and his mother, Frances Del Duca, who was among those who blazed the trail for women attorneys and who has been deeply committed to civic and charitable causes.
Patrick grew up in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, graduating as the Class Valedictorian of Carlisle High School in 1975. He went on to graduate from Harvard College and Harvard Law School, later serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Alfred T. Goodwin of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, as well as Justice Antonio La Pergola of Italy’s Corte Costituzionale. Patrick earned a Rotary Scholarship to obtain an advanced degree from Université de Lyon II, Faculté de Sciences Économiques in Lyon, France, as well as a Fulbright Fellowship to spend time in Italy, where he began and later earned both a Ph.D in law at the European University Institute in Florence and an Italian law degree from the Universita di Bologna. Patrick practiced commercial and international law at several high profile U.S. law firms before joining Zuber Lawler in 2008.
Patrick was also an author and an adjunct professor at UCLA Law School and served in numerous leadership roles in the American Bar Association, most notably in the Section of International Law. He was fluent in four languages, traveled extensively, and was a passionate advocate for legal education and the law across borders. He will be remembered for his mastery of languages, deep intellectual curiosity, sharp sense of humor, penchant for bright colors, and love for Latin music.
Patrick was deeply devoted to his son, Zachary Del Duca, and his beloved wife, Dr. Maria-Grazia Ascenzi, with whom he resided in Santa Monica, California. Patrick also leaves behind his loving mother, Frances Del Duca of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; sister, Maureen Del Duca, a lawyer, and her sons, Sean and Ryan Azar-Del Duca, of Washington, D.C.; and brother, Dr. Kevin Del Duca and his twins, Sunlyn and Hatcher Del Duca, of Palmer, Alaska. His aunt, Margaret Agnew of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania; cousins John Agnew and family of Broomfield, Colorado, and Ellenmarie Topche and family of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania also survive him. Patrick’s father, Louis Ferdinand Del Duca, passed away in November 2015.
In Patrick's memory, his family invites contributions for the Patrick Del Duca Memorial Fund to further international students’ careers in international law: ambar.org/donatePatrick.
