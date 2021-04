Patrick J. McGinnis was survived by his wife, Deborah J. McGinnis, and his two daughters, Heather E. McKnight and Andrea L.M. Shickler. He was a straight shooter, a fun, and a life loving, kind and caring man. He meant so much to those who knew him and loved him. He passed so others could live, as a donor he saved many with his life. Please remember him fondly and raise a glass to his memory.