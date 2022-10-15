Patrick James Kinyon

December 25, 1946 - October 08, 2022

Patrick James Kinyon, 75 of Carlisle, PA passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born December 25, 1946, in Waupun, WI to the late Glenn Frederick and Ruth Mary (Crain) Kinyon.

Patrick proudly served his country in the United States Army for over 20 years, retiring in 1990 and attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He also worked for Carter Lumber Co., in Carlisle. Patrick loved cars, fishing and most especially spending time with his family at their cottage at Beach Island, PA.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gladiz E. (Ducan) Kinyon whom he married on May 3, 1971; sons Daniel G. Kinyon of Lemoyne, PA and Robert C. Kinyon of Carlisle, PA and stepdaughter Mary Evans and her husband Bobby of MI. Patrick is also survived by his grandson Rocco S. Kinyon; step grandson Rob W. Thomas and step granddaughter Angel P. Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment to take place at a later date at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 6:00PM - 8:00PM.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.