Patricia K. (Tedford) Waterman, 81, of Boiling Springs, wife of David L. Waterman for 59 years, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A celebration of life service will be held at Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church, 14 Westminster Dr, Carlisle, PA 17013, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 with Pastor Matt Purdy officiating. A private burial will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her church. Visit EwingBrothers.com to view a complete obituary.