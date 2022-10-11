Patricia P. Romberger

June 07, 1929- October 06, 2022

Patricia P. Romberger, of Carlisle, died on October 6, 2022 at the age of 93. A lifelong Carlisle resident, she was a highly regarded social studies teacher at Carlisle High School. Born in Carlisle on June 7, 1929, she was the daughter of Mildred R. and James B. Poore. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1947 and Albright College in 1951, where she majored in political science and was the editor of the college newspaper. In 1953, she married Richard E. Romberger of Carlisle. They were married for 30 years until his death in 1984.

Her first job out of college was as a social worker. In her early life, she was an advisor for the Carlisle YWCA Y-Teens, active in the Carlisle Garden Club, a Girl Scout leader and a Vacation Bible School teacher at First United Methodist Church, where she was a member. She took time off from paid work when her daughter, Ann, was born. In 1967, she joined the Carlisle Area School District, where she taught social studies and English at the Senior and Intermediate High Schools for 25 years until her retirement in 1992. She taught AP American History, was the student council advisor, the Honors Society advisor, and wrote hundreds of college recommendations.

In retirement, she was active in local Cumberland County politics, where she served as the Democratic Committee Person for Carlisle's 3rd Ward, 1st Precinct. She was appointed by the Pennsylvania Bar Association to the Judicial Evaluation Commission Investigative Panel Division, which evaluates judicial candidates for the Pennsylvania State appellate court system. She supported the Equal Rights Amendment, and was a charter member of WITF public television. She also volunteered at the Bosler Memorial Library.

A voracious reader (Joan Didion was a favorite), she was a member of three book clubs, and daily read The New York Times print edition until the last day of her life. She loved all three of her cats, was passionate about classical music and ballet, and was a lifelong Red Sox fan. She is survived by her daughter, Ann, of Leverett, Massachusetts. A private burial is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bosler Memorial Library, 158 West High Street Carlisle, PA 17013.