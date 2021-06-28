Patricia McDowell, 87, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital.

She was born September 23, 1933 in Flushing, Queens, NY to the late James Patrick and Marie (Morris) Rowan.

Patricia was a graduate of the Flushing School of Nursing in Flushing, Queens, NY and later the State University of New York at Albany. She had a long rewarding career in nursing. At one time Patricia was the youngest nurse ever to be promoted to the position of Head Nurse at Flushing Hospital. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle and the Arista Society, NYC. Patricia was a proud supporter and former volunteer for the Pro-Life Movement and the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years, Charles Patrick McDowell of Carlisle and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by 6 siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.