Patricia Jean Houtz, 74, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 30, 1946 in Carlisle to the late Donald V. and Doris Jean (Eckenrode) Bitner.

Patricia worked most of her career as a waitress and manager at All American Truckstop. She also worked at United Telephone, Synertec of Harrisburg, Nell's Grocery and A & P Grocery, both of Carlisle. Patricia was a member of the Barnitz United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo in Newville and she was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Dennis Houtz of Carlisle; children, Tracy (Teresa) Bitner of Harrisburg, Steven (Tereasa) Houtz of Landisburg, Danette (Ryan) Cramer of Mt. Holly Springs, and Brad (Tracey) Houtz of Boiling Springs; 6 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr. Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.