Patricia J. Poska

Patricia Joan Poska, age 83, of Carlisle died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 unexpectedly at her residence in Carlisle. She was born in Berwick, PA on March 1, 1938 to the late William Clark and Jean Mae Eyer Bredbenner and was the widow of William J. Poska, Sr. who died on May 13, 2013.
Pat was a registered nurse having worked for Dr. Beachy Associates and retired from the Forest Park Nursing Home at Thornwald Home serving as a R.N. with their facility. She was a graduate of the Penna. Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA. Pat was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. She was a former member and past president of the PTA at the former Stevens Elementary School in Carlisle. She was a den mother for Scouts and was a former president/VP of the Carlisle Consumer Co-Op. Pat enjoyed playing cards with friends, going to the beach with her family and to Atlantic City with her late husband Bill. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who supported her family in all their activities.
She is survived by three sons, William J. Poska, Jr., Las Vegas, NV, Stephen A. Poska, Rockwall, TX, Gregory J. Poska (wife Beth) Fairfield, PA, her brother, Reginald Bredbenner (wife Nancy), Mickleton, NJ, grandson, William J. Poska III (wife Rochelle and their daughters, Edith and Florence), Fairfield, CA and two step granddaughters, Zoey and Kara Willhide.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr. Carlisle, PA with the Rev. Father Tiburtius A. Raja as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be a walk-through viewing on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA.
As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Mask and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 E. Pomfret St. Carlisle, PA 17013 or to the Children's Miracle Network, 600 Centerview Dr. Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.
