Patricia J. Poska

Patricia Joan Poska, age 83, of Carlisle died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 unexpectedly at her residence in Carlisle. She was born in Berwick, PA on March 1, 1938 to the late William Clark and Jean Mae Eyer Bredbenner and was the widow of William J. Poska, Sr. who died on May 13, 2013.

Pat was a registered nurse having worked for Dr. Beachy Associates and retired from the Forest Park Nursing Home at Thornwald Home serving as a R.N. with their facility. She was a graduate of the Penna. Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia, PA. Pat was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Carlisle. She was a former member and past president of the PTA at the former Stevens Elementary School in Carlisle. She was a den mother for Scouts and was a former president/VP of the Carlisle Consumer Co-Op. Pat enjoyed playing cards with friends, going to the beach with her family and to Atlantic City with her late husband Bill. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who supported her family in all their activities.