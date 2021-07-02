Patricia H. Gasull

Helen Patricia Haddock Gasull, after a long struggle with the ravages of progressive dementia, died peacefully at home on 6 / 28 / 2021. Her family is saddened by their loss, but comforted to know that she is whole again with God.

She was born 12 / 21 / 1930 in Wilmington, DE. Pat was pre-deceased by her father, William Albert Haddock, mother Helen Margaret (Miller) Haddock, brother William Haddock, sister Sara Haddock Masland and loving Aunt Louise Soule.

She graduated from A. I. Dupont High School in Wilmington. After graduation from Dickinson College she married H. Robert Gasull, Jr. and went to Philadelphia with Bob who attended Temple Medical School. There they began their family and Pat helped Bob study his medicine. Pat was a devoted lover of God/Jesus whom she served as a Sunday School teacher (Children of course), Bible study leader and always leading or helping with church activities.