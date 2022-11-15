Patricia E. Charuhas

July 10, 1942- October 29, 2022

Patricia Charuhas, 80, of Boiling Springs, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Surviving is her son: Christopher G. Charuhas; her daughter: Patricia D. Myers as well as her grandchildren: Peter Charuhas, Rachel Myers and Garrett Myers.

Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. Interment will follow in Pillars of Orthodoxy Cemetery, Carlisle.

Following the interment, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Unitarian Universalists of the Cumberland Valley, 2 Forge Road, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

