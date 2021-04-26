Patricia D. Pechart (Emmons-Lott), 87, of Carlisle, passed away April 23, 2021 in the UPMC, Carlisle. She was born in Johnson City, NY to the late Charles Thomas and Nedra C. (Heilman) Emmons.

Pat was a 1952 graduate of Carlisle High School and a retiree of Book of the Month Club.

Surviving is her daughter, Debra Lott Reilley (Ron) and nieces, Victoria Graves and Jennifer Bandura (David). She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria "Jean" Graves.

To honor Pat's request, there will be no services held at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.