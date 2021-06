Patricia B. Fry, age 84, of Newville, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 19 at First Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle, with Rev. Lisa Leber officiating. Interment will follow in Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.