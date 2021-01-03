Patricia B. Fry, age 84, of Newville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. She was born Tuesday, November 3, 1936 in Carlisle, the daughter of the late Ernest L. and Catherine J. (Calaman) Bowers.

Pat graduated from Carlisle High School in 1954. She was formerly employed by Cumberland County for over twenty years. She retired as a judicial secretary for President Judge Harold Sheely. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Carlisle, and Order of the Eastern Star Old Bellaire Chapter in Carlisle. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Oswald Taylor Chapter 540 Order of the Eastern star in Newville.

Pat loved to travel. She enjoyed camping in the state parks and along the Susquehanna River. She was also an avid swimmer and loved to knit. She was active in her church and the community at Green Ridge Village. She loved delivering mail to the residents of the nursing home. She loved to sing in her church choir.