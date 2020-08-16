Patricia Anne Sowray, 89, of Boiling Springs, died peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, where she resided for the last few years, after suffering from vascular dementia (following a series of small strokes).
Patricia was born on April 6, 1931 in London, England, a daughter of Daisy (Harris) and Alan Bellingham Seton Broadbent.
Patricia thoroughly enjoyed life and was incredibly patient, gentle, and kind. She was an avid quilter and gardener who loved music, art, books, wildlife (particularly birds) and her four-legged friends. She was an excellent problem solver for family and friends, and a creative and open-minded thinker.
Patricia received vocal training at an early age and then attended technical school for hairdressing. In 1949 she married David Robert Sowray, an RAF fighter pilot, as well as a fellow Londoner and a childhood friend of her brothers. They spent their early married years together in England where they had 5 children. Then Robert went into private aviation and a number of years later they moved the family to the United States.
Patricia is survived by all of her children, Mark V. Sowray, UK, Paul C. Sowray of Portland, OR, Anna T. Billings of Clayton, NC, Deborah A. Sowray of Northampton, MA and Katherine J. Horvath of Rosedale, MD; her sister, Margaret Dawes, UK; six grandchildren; great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at a time to be announced in the future at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow the future service at St. Patrick Cemetery.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.