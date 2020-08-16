× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Anne Sowray, 89, of Boiling Springs, died peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, where she resided for the last few years, after suffering from vascular dementia (following a series of small strokes).

Patricia was born on April 6, 1931 in London, England, a daughter of Daisy (Harris) and Alan Bellingham Seton Broadbent.

Patricia thoroughly enjoyed life and was incredibly patient, gentle, and kind. She was an avid quilter and gardener who loved music, art, books, wildlife (particularly birds) and her four-legged friends. She was an excellent problem solver for family and friends, and a creative and open-minded thinker.

Patricia received vocal training at an early age and then attended technical school for hairdressing. In 1949 she married David Robert Sowray, an RAF fighter pilot, as well as a fellow Londoner and a childhood friend of her brothers. They spent their early married years together in England where they had 5 children. Then Robert went into private aviation and a number of years later they moved the family to the United States.