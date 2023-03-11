Patricia Ann Mayberry

January 04, 1944- March 02, 2023

Patricia "Pat" Ann (Loper) Eshelman Mayberry, age 79, of Mifflin, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Pat was born on Tuesday, January 4, 1944, in Camp Hill to the late Clair R. Loper and Gladys E. (Fair) Loper. Pat was the widow of Lester "Les" Eugene Mayberry, whom she married on April 12, 1991, and who died on January 24, 2017. In addition to her parents and husband, Pat is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Loper, and her former spouse, Ronny "Ron" Eshelman.

Pat's survivors include her two sons: Brian Eshelman and his partner, Edward Petrozzi, of Canfield, OH; Todd Eshelman and his wife, Tena, of Elliottsburg; her two step-daughters: Wendy Fisher and her husband, Randy, of Wrightsville; Lizabeth "Beth" Kranzel and her husband, David, of Mechanicsburg; her eight grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; her brother, Wayne Loper of Enola; and a niece and three nephews.

Pat graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in 1962. Soon after, she was married to Ron and moved to Shermans Dale where they raised their sons Brian and Todd. While living in Perry County, Pat was very involved with her community. She was an active member of Youngs United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir and participated in Ladies Aid. She was also a Charter Member of the Shermans Dale Lioness Club. Pat was trained as a First Responder and served with the Shermans Dale Ambulance Crew for many years. Pat was also a member of the Chevy Nomad Car Club and enjoyed spending family time at car shows and on car cruises. She later married Les and moved to Mechanicsburg. Her family grew to include her step-daughters Beth and Wendy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren! After moving to Mechanicsburg, Pat became a member of the Shepherdstown United Methodist Church. She joined the Red Hat Society where she made even more friends.

Pat was an absolutely amazing cook and baker. She was skilled at making the most amazing pies and cakes....all from scratch! Something delicious was always prepared (including her sun-brewed iced tea). She took pride in making a beautiful home for her family. Pat also loved and enjoyed the many dogs and cats that shared her life.

Some of the things that she enjoyed were: getting her nails done (they were always so beautiful), doing word search puzzles, shopping (especially Boscov's, Bon Ton and Ashcombes), collecting teddy bears and decorative roosters, coloring, ceramics and jewelry.

Pat had a smile that was beautiful and a signature laugh that made everyone around laugh along with her!

Above all, Pat loved (and was loved by) her family and friends.

Pat's family will be celebrating her life privately at a later date. Cremation was private.

Contributions in celebration of Pat's life can be made to Welcome Home Animal Rescue, 890 Emanuel Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.

Pat's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.