Patricia Ann Martin

August 22, 1934- October 21, 2022

Patricia Ann Martin, age 88, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC West Shore Medical Center. She was born August 22, 1934, to Mary Roe Smith and Paul I. Smith in Harrisburg, PA. She married the late John Clayton Martin on November 10, 1951.

Pat graduated early from Green Park Union High School Class of 1951 having skipped a grade. She retired from the former AMP INC. in 1998 with 43 years of service. Until her passing, she was an active member of AMPRA, AMP's retiree organization. She also assisted her husband in the operation of their business, Martin Camper Sales. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Enola, PA.

She is survived by her son, Gary Martin and wife, Karen, of Mechanicsburg, PA; her daughter, Marianne Weldon and husband, Robert "RJ", of Havertown, PA; and two grandchildren: Grace Weldon and John Weldon. She is also survived by a brother, Paul Smith and wife, Shirley, of Carlisle, PA; a sister, Nancy Foster, of Boiling Springs, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

Pat enjoyed traveling, hosting card parties, sewing, cooking, baking, eating out and shopping. She especially enjoyed flower gardening and tending to her many bird feeders. In her younger days, she played tennis regularly and would run six miles before work each morning.

Pat's family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of her life on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, with Celebrant Patti Vogl officiating. Immediately after the service, Pat's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship at Buhrig's Gathering Place (next to the funeral home).

Memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be made to COMPASSUS Hospice, 2578 Interstate Drive, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to a charity of choice.

Pat's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.