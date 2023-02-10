Patricia Ann Leedom

March 18, 1944- February 04, 2023

Patricia Ann Leedom, 79, of Newville passed away Saturday February 4, 2023 in Pro-Medica Carlisle.

She was born March 18, 1944 in Carlisle a daughter of Raymond and Helen Topper Myers.

Mrs. Leedom had worked for Patriot Auto Parts, Ralph Piper Auto Parts and Deitch Bus Company.

She is survived by her husband Ernest H. Leedom, five children Ray Bricker, Timothy Bricker, Lee Bricker, Todd Leedom, and Julie Gaidis; six grandchildren Christopher Bricker, Brody Leedom Kayla Leedom Kyle Leedom, Reese Gaidis, and Lacy Gaidis; and one sister Charlotte Schlusser.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family, burial will be at a later date, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

