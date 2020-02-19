Patricia A. Rode, 74, formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Chapel Pointe of Carlisle. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese and Chaplain Linda Slusser officiating. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, West Pennsboro Twp. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Rd., Suite, Lebanon, PA 17042. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome@aol.com for condolences to the family.