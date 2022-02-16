Patricia A. Liess

Trisha A Liess passed away on February 11th 2022 while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 14th, 1946, in Kings Lynn, England to the late Mabel (Barnett) Murrell and loving husband Fredrick Christopher George Murrell. Trisha became a United States Citizen on June 10th, 1980.

Trisha Retired after many years of being a legal secretary at the law firm of Frey and Tiley in Carlisle pa and enjoyed retirement. She loved camping with her husband and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Burt Carl Liess of Newville Pa; Daughter Cindy Francisco Thorne of Greenville Alabama; Son Matthew Carl Liess of Carlisle Pa. and 3 other children. 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her sister Sue Pells and brother Paul Murrell. Trisha was preceded in death by her sister Elisabeth (Libby) Murrell. Memorial services will be help privately for the immediate family.

