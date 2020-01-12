Patricia A. Gottshall, 82, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 12, 1937 in Columbia, PA to the late James W. and Viola M. (Rupp) Price.
Patricia and her husband owned and operated Gottshall’s Auctioneering. She attended the Otterbein United Methodist Church and was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 8851. In her spare time, Patricia was an avid Bingo player, loved to play tickets and liked to travel. Family and especially the grandchildren, were dear to her heart.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving is her loving husband of 61 years, Roy (Skip) Gottshall; daughters, Kim Giselman of Carlisle and Dee Paulus (Todd) of Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Rachel Giselman of Mt. Joy, Lauren Gaffney(Jamie) of Havertown, Shane Paulus (Kimberly) of King of Prussia, Amanda Paulus of Boiling Springs; and step-granddaughter, Nyasha Paulus of York. Also surviving are two great-grandsons, Charlie and Jack Gaffney and brothers, William Snyder of Akron and Rev. Irvin Martin of Lititz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA with Rev. Irvin Martin officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 23 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Visit www. HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.