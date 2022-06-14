Patricia A. Barnes

Patricia A. "Pat" Barnes

December 20, 1941- June 11, 2022

Patricia A. "Pat" Barnes, age 80, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born December 20, 1941, in New York, NY to the late Raymond J. and Mary V. (Kilroe) Purcell.

Pat graduated in 1959 from Villa Maria Academy in Malvern and went on to attend Penn State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1963. Pat became an elementary school teacher and worked until her retirement from the South Middleton School District in 2005. Pat was a C.C.D. teacher at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Carlisle and a Girl Scout Brownie leader and a volunteer with the Boiling Springs Meals on Wheels. She was also a co-founder and member of the Boiling Springs Civic Association. Pat loved walking, reading, gardening and when a bit younger liked to travel and go camping. To Pat, her retirement was "priceless" being able to spend so much time with her young grandchildren. It was so special for Pat to be included in her children and grandchildren's lives.

She is survived by her husband James F. "Jim" Barnes with whom she would of celebrated 55 years of marriage on August 5th; daughters Meghan M. Pandya of Dillsburg and Cristin R. Long and her husband Doug of State College; grandchildren Maura Pandya, Gavin Pandya, Anna Long and Hayden Long; brothers William Purcell of San Pedro, CA and John Purcell of Los Angeles, CA and sister Shiela Sechler and her husband Robert of Media, PA. Pat is also survived by her cousins Kathleen Dunne of New York, NY and Eileen Ehntholt of Hudson, MA.

A memorial service will be held at 3:30PM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00PM until service time. Inurnment will be private. To sign online guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109.