× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pamela Scott, RN, age 65 of Carlisle and formerly Boiling Springs and Penn Hills, PA died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Washington, PA on November 20, 1954 to the late Emil and Catherine Svetkovich Besedick.

Pamela was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing. She was formerly employed as an RN with Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA in the Ob-Gyn Dept., and was an RN at Masland Associates and Manor Care both in Carlisle, PA. Pam enjoyed laying out in the sun and the family trips to Ocean City, Maryland and to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Most of all Pamela relished the time she spent with her loving family and her grandchildren.

She is survived her loving husband of 45 yrs. Raymond D. Scott, Jr. of Carlisle, daughter, Lindsay R. Gross and her husband Joseph of Carlisle, son, Jason D. Scott, step-son, Matthew J. Scott of State College, sister Sandi Pickering of Pittsburgh, brother, David Besedick of Bentleyville, her mother in law, Edith Scott of Clarksburg, and her sister in law, Dorothea Haught and her husband Carl of Carlisle, PA. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Cameron and Desarae Haskins and LaCayla Scott.