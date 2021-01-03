Pamela L. Keller

Pam was employed by several area nursing homes in their nursing departments and retired from Scotland School for Veterans Children as a houseparent. She also provided private duty nursing care for three years until her first great-grandchild was born. She was a member of the Carlisle Alliance Church and the Carlisle BPO #578 Elks Lodge. Pam loved Elvis Presley, Penn State football, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Dallas Cowboys. She was known to all as "Honey" which she was nicknamed by her first-born grandson and became affectionately known as by others. Pam loved our Lord Jesus Christ and relied on her faith every day. She enjoyed her family with all her heart.