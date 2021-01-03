Pamela L. Keller

Pamela L. "Honey" Keller, 71, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 7, 1949 in Johnstown to the late Harold R. and Delores E. (Sanchez) Gates.
Pam was employed by several area nursing homes in their nursing departments and retired from Scotland School for Veterans Children as a houseparent. She also provided private duty nursing care for three years until her first great-grandchild was born. She was a member of the Carlisle Alliance Church and the Carlisle BPO #578 Elks Lodge. Pam loved Elvis Presley, Penn State football, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Dallas Cowboys. She was known to all as "Honey" which she was nicknamed by her first-born grandson and became affectionately known as by others. Pam loved our Lord Jesus Christ and relied on her faith every day. She enjoyed her family with all her heart.
Pam is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Marvin R. Keller; four children, Robin Zorn, Michael J. (wife Lorie) Cleaver, Duane (wife Stacy) Keller, Rodney (wife Pam N.) Keller; eight grandchildren, Seth (wife Brittany) Zorn, Amy Zorn, Ryan Cleaver, Nathan Cleaver, Sami Keller, Morgan Keller, Ty Keller, and Kolten Keller; four great-grandchildren, Ellie, Bentley, Connor, and Sophia; four brothers, Richard (wife Dawn) Gates, Randy (wife Yvonne) Gates, Bob (wife Kimmie) Foltz, and Edward (wife Elaine) Berardi; three sisters, Bonnie Johnson, Robin (husband Ed) Hallman, and Becky Gates; a goddaughter, Marcy Foltz; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Berardi.
A service celebrating Pam's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pamela to Carlisle Alliance Church, 237 East North Street Carlisle, PA 17013.
