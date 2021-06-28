Pamela E. Heinemann, 61, of Carlisle, PA, wife of the late Werner J. Heinemann, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her residence.

She was born January 16, 1960 in Charleston SC to Edmund I. and Dorothy E. (Corkel) Klein.

Pamela enjoyed trail riding on her horse with her husband and close friends. Pamela will always be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her daughter Jessica L. Heinemann and fiancé Gregory Williams of Shippensburg; son Karl E. (wife Stefhanie) Heinemann of Newville; sisters Michelle (husband Dirk) Fox of SC and Cindy (husband Todd) Ewalt of Harrisburg. Also survived by grandchildren Adie, Miles and Paige Heinemann.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 10AM - 12PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

