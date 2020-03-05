Pamela Doney

Born May 18th 1932 to the late Alfred H. McKegg & Helen McKegg. Loving wife of the late William K. Doney whom she met at Susquehannna University, and married June 6th 1953.

Survived by son Keith Doney and daughter Kim Eckenrode, grandchildren Matt Eckenrode & Sarah Fullerton, and great grandchildren Natalie & Grace Fullerton.

Pam spent many years teaching in South Middleton Township, PA and Carroll County, MD.

Pam was also an avid dog lover adopting many rescue dogs over the years. She leaves behind devoted companions Skippy & Meg.

Pam was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Carlisle, PA.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ronan Funeral Home in Carlisle, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MollysPlace@petfinder.com

