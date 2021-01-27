Pamela D. Fenicle, 72, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at UPMC Carlisle.

She was born November 27, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to Margaret W. (Wilson) George of Carlisle and the late Heber T. George, Jr.

Pam was a 1966 graduate of Carlisle High School and enjoyed meeting with the ladies of the class of 66. She was a very active member of the Red Hat Society. Pamela had very strong faith, she was a former member of The Gathering Place and was currently attending Christ Community Church.

In addition to her mother, Pam was survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald E. Fenicle, Sr.; two daughters, Melissa D. (husband Tony) Cucuzza and Dana L. Best both of Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren, Amber Thompson, Damon Warren-Best, Felicia Nelson, Jason P. Fenicle, Jr., Tessa Fenicle, and Gabriel D. Cucuzza; seven great-grandchildren, Lilith, Atreyu, and Adelita Thompson, Bentley and Scarlett Warren-Best, and Aria and Bryson Fenicle; three sisters, Sandra McKeehan of Harrisburg, Melody L. Mills of Carlisle, and Nancy J. Weidner of Carlisle; and one brother, John S. George of Carlisle. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sons, Donald E. Fenicle, Jr. and Jason P. Fenicle, Sr. and one brother, Mark F. George.