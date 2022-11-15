Pamela Carole Adams Rutter

May 06, 1956- November 06, 2022

Pamela Carole Adams Rutter, 66, of York, PA, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on May 6, 1956 to the late Albert E. and Lois A. (Hartzell) Adams.

Pam was a 1974 Boiling Springs High School graduate. According to well-wishes from her classmates in her senior yearbook, Pam was goofy, a good friend, and a great basketball player. Upon graduation, she held multiple secretarial positions during her working years.

Her most meaningful and treasured role began with the births of her two daughters, Alicia M. (Rutter) Rowe, and Lindsay A. Rutter. She was a devoted mom who was always present in her daughters' lives. Alicia and Lindsay remember her as their biggest cheerleader and the first person they wanted to call on the good and bad days. The love she had for her family grew as she became a Nana in 2015. Her grandchildren, Landon, 7, Charlotte (Sissy), 5, and Evan, 8 months, came to know their Nana as their playmate and constant source of laughter, entertainment, and snacks. Pam was also deeply loved and supported by her son-in-law, John C. Rowe.

Pam was unforgettable (in part due to her curly, red hair) and she loved to talk to anyone and everyone. She had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and always made people laugh, even when she wasn't trying. Pam filled her home with things she loved and was always listening to music. Oldies from the 50's and 60's were her favorites. She loved to spoil her grand-dogs, Sam and Mazie, and she is now reunited with Annie, our beloved family dog. Her freezer was always well-stocked with her favorite food - Turkey Hill vanilla ice cream, which was often the main course of any meal. Pam was strong-willed and determined, and she persevered through any obstacle, including her health. Pam has always loved butterflies, and her family finds comfort in knowing she is finally flying free - healthy and at peace.

In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, Pam is survived by her siblings, Paul A. (Connie) Adams of Carlisle, Albert "Jack" (Dorothea) Adams of Boiling Springs, Richard E. (Kim) Adams of Mt. Holly Springs, Lois A. (Bruce) Barner of Mt. Holly Springs, Robyn A. Porter of Mt. Holly Springs, Marge A. (Roy) Shenk of Mt. Holly Springs; and two aunts, Carole L. Rush and Phyllis H. Myers both of Carlisle.

All are welcome to join us for a celebration of Pam's life which will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 3:00pm at Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA 17356. Family and friends who are attending are encouraged to wear pink and purple - her favorite colors. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.