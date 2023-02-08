P. Jane Brough, 92, of Newville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born November 3, 1930, in Carlisle to the late Walter S. and Elizabeth (McKillip) Bear and was the widow of Robert E. Brough, Sr., who passed away April 30, 2016. Jane retired from Carlisle Tire and Rubber, where she worked as the secretary. She was a member of the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren, Carlisle. Jane enjoyed sitting by her pool, spending time with family, crafting, cooking, and especially loved baking.Surviving are her children, Randy L. Brough (Bonita Russell) of Newville, Rochelle M. Duncan (Roxy) of Carlisle, and Kim M. Hartzell (Dale) of Carlisle; ten grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; siblings, Pat Snoke of Penn Twp., Vonnie Lewis of Carlisle, Joan Beck of Mechanicsburg, Larry, John, Steven Bear all of Carlisle. In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by her son, Robert E. Brough, Jr., and siblings, Varie Goodyear, and Richard Lee Bear.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 5:00 PM in the Penn Township Fire Hall, 1750 Pine Road, Newville, PA 17241 with Rev. Darlene Stouffer officiating. A visitation will be held at 3:00 PM until the time of service. A meal and time of fellowship will be held immediately after the services. Burial will be held privately at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home, 2300 Vartan Way #270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.