Owen E. Meals, Sr., 82, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in UPMC Carlisle. Born September 20, 1937 in Carlisle, PA to the late Herbert and Mary E. (Jumper) Meals and was the widower of Margaret C. Meals who passed away in 1994.

Owen was the owner of Meals Mobile Home Sales and Meals Drive Townhome & Manufactured Home Community. He served his country in the US Marine Corps. He had previously attended Allison UM Church. His memberships included : former Cumberland Star 197 now Carlisle Lodge 260 F&AM, Harrisburg Consistory, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Shriners, White Circle Club, Elks BPOE 578, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1299, Hub City, Mechanicsburg Club, Carlisle Amvets Post 274, Moose Lodge 761 and the Marine Corps League. Owen was fun loving and generous, he will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Owen "Scott" Meals, Jr. and his wife, Karen of Carlisle; and grandson, Brady J. Meals of Carlisle. Also surviving is his friend and companion Norma Smith. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew O. Meals who passed away in 2015.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. An evening viewing, in the funeral home, will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with an Elks Service at 7:45 PM. Burial will be in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marine Corps League, Lewis B. Puller, Jr., Detachment #524, PO Box 1078, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.HollingerFuneral Home.com for condolences to the family.

