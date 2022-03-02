Orville Wise

Orville, 93, of Mechanicsburg, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Orville is survived by his wife, Miriam Wise; his two sons: Charles Wise and John Wise; and his two granddaughters: Rachel Wise and Catherine Wise. He is predeceased by three siblings: Earl Wise, Richard Wise and Deloris Watts.

Join Orville's family for his viewing on Monday, March 7 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and viewing on Tuesday, March 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with service starting at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Orville's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com