 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orville Wise

  • 0

Orville, 93, of Mechanicsburg, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Orville is survived by his wife, Miriam Wise; his two sons: Charles Wise and John Wise; and his two granddaughters: Rachel Wise and Catherine Wise. He is predeceased by three siblings: Earl Wise, Richard Wise and Deloris Watts.

Join Orville's family for his viewing on Monday, March 7 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and viewing on Tuesday, March 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with service starting at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Orville's full obituary, view his memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to read your paycheck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News