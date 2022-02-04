Orr N. Brenneman

Orr (Mike) N. Brenneman, Ed.D., age 87, passed away Sunday January 23, 2022, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was born on June 13, 1934, in Carlisle to the late Lynn G. and Mary Jane (Orr) Brenneman. He was married to Linda Barner Brenneman for over 50 years, until her death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Beryl Kines and Helen Jane Wolf and his brothers Lynn Brenneman, Jr., and Kay I. Brenneman. He leaves son Kail Brenneman of San Diego, California, son Keith Brenneman and daughter-in-law Cheryl (Lang) of Hampden Township, grandsons Cooper of Seattle, Washington and Jack of Boston, Massachusetts, son Kevin Brenneman and daughter-in-law Kimberly (Mancke) of Metuchen, New Jersey and grandsons Keaton and wife Amy (Tang) of Yokosuka, Japan and grandson Kieran of New Brunswick, New Jersey. Upon graduating from Boiling Springs High School, he attended and graduated from Shippensburg University. After teaching briefly at Northern High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Army Security Agency for three years. Following his military service, he taught at Central Dauphin High School for three years. He subsequently became a member of the Cumberland Valley School District staff where he served in a variety of positions: classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of business affairs, assistant superintendent, and ultimately as superintendent for the last 12 years of his 41 years in education. Dr. Brenneman earned a Master's Degree from Shippensburg University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership - Administration and Supervision, from Pennsylvania State University. His community and professional involvement included service on the Board of Directors for the Amelia S. Given Library, Stevens Center, and the Advisory Board for Cumberland County Children and Youth Services. He was also member or committee person with the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Council, School Board for the Carlisle Area School District, Mt. Holly Springs Municipal Water Authority, Cumberland County Steering Committee for the 250th Celebration, Cumberland County Historical Society Education Committee, West Shore Area of Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, Kiwanis, and the Masons Cumberland Star Lodge No. 197. A private funeral will be held at the convenience of his family. A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 South Bedford Street, Carlisle, on February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.