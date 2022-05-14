Orilla Baten

Kay, 86, of Middletown, died Sunday, May 1, 2022. Kay's survivors include her children: Teah Hartranft, John Blose and Rose Baten. You may remember Kay from the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg.

Join Kay's family for her viewing at 11:00 and service at 12:00 on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 766-3421. Read Kay's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com