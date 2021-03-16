Opal Marie Beitler

In addition to her parents she is survived by three sisters Sophia Beitler, Abigail Beitler, and Erica Clipp and her husband Josh; two brothers Tommy Beitler and Elijah Beitler; her paternal grandparents Opal and Grant Beitler, and maternal grandparents Greg and Tresa Cook; her boyfriend Alec Kies; her best friend Garrett Yeakley; two nieces, 21 cousins and 6 aunts and uncles.