Oliver B. McCalister, 92, of Gardners and formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Paramount Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fayetteville.

Born Nov. 23, 1928 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late John S. And Lulu J. (Wagner) McCalister. He was the widower of Esther (Shambaugh) McCalister to whom he was married for 68 years.

He was retired from Carlisle Tire & Wheel and was then employed by the PenDel Conference Center. Oliver honorably served his country in the U S Navy.

Oliver enjoyed oil paintings, wood carving and drawing, as well as vegetable gardening and tending his raspberry bushes.

He was a member of Wesleyan Church of the Cross, Carlisle.

The last of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by sisters Janet Rhoads, Shirley Johnston, Isabelle Heshion and Mabel Grasse and brothers Lynn McCalister and Robert McCalister.

Surviving are his children: Deborah E. Weidner, Lorraine I. Beecher, Teresa M. Henry, Oliver S. McCalister, and Mervin C. McCalister; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren.