Olie A. Mick, Jr., 84, of Carlisle, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. He was born on November 19, 1935 in Cabin, WV and was a son of the late Olie A. Mick, Sr. and Virginia Jane (Sollars) Mick.

Olie was a US Army veteran of Korean War with two service tours. He retired after 18 years of service with Frog Switch Manufacturing and worked at the former SGL Abrasives both of Carlisle. Olie was a member of American Legion Post 101 and VFW Post 477 both of Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma R. (Carver) Mick, one son Olie A. Mick, III and wife Rhonnda of Carlisle, three daughters; Virginia Joann Dixon and Barbara Ann Mick both of Carlisle and Betty Louise Pendry and husband Wayne of North Tazwell, VA, two sisters; Doris Gardner and Joann Gardner both of Carlisle, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Olie was preceded in death by one son Charles Mick Carver, one brother Robert Mick and three sisters; Claris Lykens, Ruth Gardner and Vivian Baker.

Services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Township Volunteer Fire Co., 1750 Pine Rd., Newville, PA 17241. Visit EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.

