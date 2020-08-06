× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Novella Wendt Lengel, 85, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away at home on July 29, 2020. She was born July 21, 1935 in Port Treverton, Snyder County, to the late John and Dora (Hupp) Wendt.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold Lengel; one son, Wayne (Beth) Lengel, Mechanicsburg; daughters, Ruth Ann Ciecierski, Boiling Springs; Wendy (Tom) Johnston, Dauphin; Reba (Michael) Ryan, South Bend, Indiana; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Joy Lutheran, Palm Bay, Florida and graveside burial at Faith Lutheran, Millerstown, Pennsylvania, at later dates.

