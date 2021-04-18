Norman L. Chronister, age 81 of Carlisle, passed away April 15, 2021 at Thornwald Home. Born August 7, 1939 in Carlisle, son of the late Mervin and Margaret Elizabeth (Mohler) Chronister.
Norman was a retired state trooper from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a retired Cumberland County detective, a member of the FOP Lodge 41, loved hunting, fishing and sports, especially NASCAR. He was also a coach for midget football, little league and teener league baseball. Most of all, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather and great provider. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent his life mentoring and encouraging others.
Norman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Berta L. (Gillaugh) Chronister; children, Selicia Ann Chronister, Allentown, PA, Dormi Chronister Ridgway, Deerfield Beach, FL, Michael (Ann) Chronister, Mechancisburg, PA and "Peel" (Susan) Chronister, Bentonville, AR; grandchildren Bryson (Katherine) Ridgway, Matthew Ridgway, Michael (Amanda) Ridgway, Keagan Chronister and Connor Chronister and great-grandchildren Keira Ridgway, Declan Ridgway, Deleney Ridgway, Cade Ridgway and Aria Ridgway. He is also survived by siblings, Betty (Ken) Walters, Percy (Jane) Chronister, James Michael (Vicki) Chronister, Peggy (Rick) Wagner and Connie (Earl) Strawsbaugh and numerous nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by an infant son, Donovan Lee Chronister, brother, Charles Chronister and sister, Nora Ann Hill.
A walk through viewing will be held on Tuesday April 20, 2021 from 5 to 7PM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road Carlisle.
As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
Due to Covid restrictions, funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Thornwald Home 442 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17013 or Opossum Hill Union Church 601 Opossum Lake Road Carlisle, PA 17015.
