Norman L. Chronister

Norman was a retired state trooper from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a retired Cumberland County detective, a member of the FOP Lodge 41, loved hunting, fishing and sports, especially NASCAR. He was also a coach for midget football, little league and teener league baseball. Most of all, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather and great provider. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent his life mentoring and encouraging others.