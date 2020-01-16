Norman C. Miller, 73, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

He was born June 25, 1946 in Oakville to the late Alfred E. "Bill" and Anna Louise (Burkholder) Miller.

Norman graduated from Big Spring High School with the class of 1964 and later attended the Harrisburg Barber School. He worked part time as a barber at Wayne Hockensmith's Barber Shop and full-time installing carpet and vinyl flooring. He installed flooring products for Anthony's Furniture, M&Z Carpet and was later self-employed at both Zinn and Miller and Miller Carpet Services. Norman was a long-time member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church, Bloserville. He loved to sing and was a member of the Good Shepherd Singers and The Three Square Hollow Boys.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joan M. Miller of Carlisle; two children, Pamela J. (husband Todd) Fogelsanger of Carlisle and Jason N. (wife Brittany) Miller of Mt. Holly Springs; four grandchildren, Nathan and Joshua Fogelsanger and Alexis and Sarah Etter; one sister, Anna Mary (husband Donald) Dunlap of Newville; and one brother, Donald (wife Sandy) Miller of Newville.